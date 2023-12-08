Alfred J. “Al” Terp Sr., age 94, passed away at his home surrounded by family after a long history of cardiac disease on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in Southold to Joseph and Anne Terp, and was one of three sons. After high school he enlisted in the Army Air Force from which he received an honorable discharge. Following discharge he became a registered nurse.

He later received a Pharmacy degree from St. John’s University. He owned and operated the Cutchogue Drug Store from 1960 to 2012 when he retired.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lois, to whom he was married over 70 years; as well as three grown children: retired Army Col. Alfred J. Terp Jr., and daughters Marie Terp, retired pharmacist and Suzanne Berlin, retired physician. He had two brothers, John and Ambrose, who predeceased him. He has five grown grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those who knew Al will remember him for his generosity to friends and family. A celebration of life will be planned in 2024 after a private burial at Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River.

Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org or East End Hospice at www.eeh.org/ways-to-give/donate.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

