Harold Culver of Peconic died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. He was 90.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley.

Interment will follow at Westhampton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Interfaith Nutrition Network or Wounded Warrior Project.