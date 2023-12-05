Obituaries

James Stanley Martinsen

By The Suffolk Times

James Stanley Martinsen, aged 46, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

He is survived by his father, James, and stepmother, Robin, of East Setauket, N.Y.; his mother, Virginia, of Florida; his younger brother Michael of Manorville; stepsisters Morgan and Ashley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a memorial service for Jimmy in the spring of 2024 with details to be announced at a later date. 

Memorial donations may be made to Concern for Independent Living at concernhousing.org or Concern Housing, 312 Expressway Drive South, Medford, NY 11763.

Related Content