James Watt Gilmore of Cutchogue passed away on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. He was 90 years old.

James was born on Jan. 26, 1933, in Hot Springs, N.M. to Rella Mae (née Taylor) and Moss A. Gilmore. He was one of two children. He graduated from Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School. After high school, he attended the University of Mississippi where he attained his associate degree. He served for the United States Marine Corps for two years.

On Feb. 28, 1969, in Manhattan, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Astrid (née Cederkvist) Gilmore, and together they had two children.

Prior to living in Cutchogue, James had lived in Mississippi, New York City, Arizona, Florida, upstate New York and Long Island. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, a member of Northern Valley Evangelical Free Church, where he was very active in the church and served as a deacon for 10 years. In his professional career, he worked as a salesman for Connington Gilmore Textiles in New York City. He was also a Ford model in the ’60s and ’70s, and also had small roles in films like “Electric Glue ‘n’ Blue.”

James is survived by his wife, Astrid; children Jennyka Wassermann of N.Y. and Alexie van Bilderbeek of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren Finn Wassermann, Ryker Wassermann and Willem van Bilderbeek; and brother Gary Gilmore of Mississippi.

The family has chosen to remember James’ life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

