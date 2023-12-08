Kathleen Rafferty

Kathleen Rafferty quietly passed away on Dec. 2, 2023. Kathy was born on June 11, 1967 in Glen Cove, N.Y. and grew up in Watchung and Bridgewater, N.J.

She was employed at The Harbor Front Inn in the Village of Greenport, N.Y. at the time of her passing.

She leaves behind her sister Ann Rohr and brother-in-law Tom of Fort Collins, Colo.; and sister Susan Traver of Bethesda, Md. Kathy was preceded in death by her father Roy; mother Joan; brother Tom and sister Nicole. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

Kathy had the most generous heart always helping others and she had a love for animals, especially her cats. Her silliness and laughter will always be remembered.

A memorial may be planned in the future. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

