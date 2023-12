Paul R. Danowski of Riverhead passed away Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. He was 76.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral Services will be held during the visitation at 3 p.m., officiated by Reverend Doctor Peter J. Kelley.