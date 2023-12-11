William (BJ) Volinski Jr.

William (BJ) Volinski Jr. was born on Oct. 26, 1963. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

BJ was an avid outdoorsman, always accompanied by one of his beloved black Labs. He was a long-time employee and part of the Terrace Cottage Colony Family. BJ had an easy smile and the best laugh.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

BJ will be missed dearly by all who loved him. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and Ducks Unlimited, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tenn.

