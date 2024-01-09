Longtime Greenport resident Cynthia Ann Smith died Jan. 4, 2024. She was 69.

Born May 3, 1954, in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of Charles and Margaret (O’Leary) MacDonald.

Ms. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree and retired from working at the Family Service League.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and family said she enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and helping others.

Ms. Smith is survived by her daughters, Celeste Kumelos of Wheatland, Wyo., Brianne Eliav of Israel and Lauren Smith of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brothers, Charles, Daniel and James MacDonald; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Roger Joslin. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greenport.