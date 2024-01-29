Eileen Catherine Fider, age 78, of East Marion, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, surrounded by loving family.

Eileen grew up in Bird Island, Minn., and attended the College of Saint Benedict in Saint Joseph, Minn., where she received a bachelor’s degree in English. She married Thomas Fider in 1967, and they raised their three children in Waseca, Minn.

She worked for many years in the publishing industry, including positions at the Waseca Daily Journal, Brown Printing Company, and American Express Publishing. She and her partner, Angela Calitri, resided in Forest Hills, N.Y., and eventually retired in East Marion.

Eileen enjoyed the arts, gardening, travel and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. It is her wish that her life be celebrated rather than her death mourned.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Marie Edmunds; stepmother Marie (Schulte) Edmunds; and sister Patricia Dingels. She is survived by her longtime partner and best friend, Angela Calitri; siblings Peter (Polly) Edmunds, John (Twila) Edmunds, and Maureen (Mike) Beck; children Erin Fider, Neil (Kimberly) Fider, and Ben (Kelly) Fider; grandchildren Samantha, Alexandra, Chloe, Andrew (AJ), and Elise; beloved dog Reba; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care provide by East End Hospice, and requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made through their website: eeh.org.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

