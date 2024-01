Patricia Conrado Chamale of Greenport died Jan. 12, 2024. She was 50.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass will be held Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport and burial will take place at St. Agnes R.C. Church Cemetery.