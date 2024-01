Raymond P. Corwin died Jan. 2, 2024. He was 72.

He was born Feb. 7, 1951.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Firematic Service will commence at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.