Ronald (Ronnie) E. Carroza

Beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle died peacefully at his home in Bradenton, Fla. on Dec. 22, 2023. He was 84 years old.

Ronnie was born March 5, 1939 in Greenport, N.Y. to Gabriel and Sarah (Warner) Carroza. He was one of ten children. He grew up in Peconic, N.Y. and went to Peconic and Southold schools. As a young boy he enjoyed the beach, hunting and playing baseball.

In 1957 he married Shirley (nee Decker). They lived in Greenport, Cutchogue, and Montauk, N.Y. Upon retirement they moved to Palmetto, Fla. They were married for 65 years and had four children. Ronald Scott (Jeannie) Carroza, Cheryl Carroza, Donna Carroza-Marcotrigiano and Mark (Susan) Carroza. There are nine grandchildren: Allison (Joel) Ramsumair, Amy (Jason) MacFall, Kristin (Christopher) Burgess, Ron (Jeanine) Marcotrigiano, Megan (Mike) McGuire, Ryan (Gianna) Marcotrigiano, Dylan (Victoria) Carroza, Morgan (Brendan) Todd and Brianna Carroza. There are 12 great-grandchildren: Ian, Emily and Ryan Ramsumair; Donavin, Donte and Kadin MacFall; Layla, Ryker and Lydia Todd; Avery and Joey McGuire; and Harmony Marcotrigiano.

Ronnie is survived by three sisters: Dorothy (Chris) Montgomery, Barbara Dittmann and Paula (Robert) Harvey. He is predeceased by siblings Paul Carroza, Shirley Pultz, Patricia Harvey, Jean Yost-Snyder, Betty Whitley and Kathy Campbell.

He enjoyed traveling to see friends and family, country music and going to Branson. At his home in Palmetto he enjoyed gardening and watching sports, especially baseball.

Memorial services will be held in New York in the spring. Memorial donations in Ronnie’s memory may be made to Shriner’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

This is a paid post.