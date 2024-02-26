Alice H. Nadel, DO, of Cutchogue died on Feb. 23, 2024, in the comfort of home and surrounded by her loved ones. She was 66 years old and an Osteopathic Physician of Emergency Medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y.

Chapel services were held Tuesday, Feb. 27 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Rabbi Gadi Capela, spiritual leader of Tifereth Israel in Greenport officiated. Interment followed at United Synagogue Cemetery in Calverton. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Doctors Without Borders, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006.

This is a paid notice.