Doris Zito of Charleston, S.C. and formerly of Southold, joined the angels Thursday Feb. 1, 2024, with her family by her side. She was 87.

Doris was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Brooklyn to Molly (née Marsarsky) and Joseph Martucci. She was the younger sister to her only sibling, Robert, who predeceased her.

On her 21st birthday she married the love of her life, Dominick P. Zito, in the Bronx. Together they raised four daughters. She was primarily a devoted homemaker and partner to her husband.

In 1968 the family moved from Queens to Southold and purchased the Southold Inn, where Doris was always at her husband’s side as they converted the inn from a tavern and pizza restaurant to a full sit-down highly rated restaurant and inn. Together they befriended many locals that they served and became and well known and loved in the community. Everyone who came to the restaurant was treated as family.

In 1977 Dom and Doris decided to leave the restaurant business in the hands of the Hascoats, who changed the name to La Gazelle. Dominick pursued a career as a psychologist while Doris continued her love for baking and cake decorating and started a small cake decorating business. Over the years she worked in a couple of local bakeries and went to work in the craft departments at the Arcade in Greenport.

Doris had many hobbies including needlework, painting and pottery. She also enjoyed singing, dancing and acting at and was a member of the North Fork Community Theatre.

Upon retirement in 1996 Dom and Doris relocated to Charleston, S.C. Doris continued her love for crafting and volunteered at Bishop Gadsden retirement community where she assisted the residents with various crafts. She was also a volunteer at the Charleston Aquarium and Bon Secour Hospital in the neonatal department.

Doris was predeceased by her husband in April 2010. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Orientale (Gerard) of Southold, Alice Leto of Charleston, S.C., Joan Zito-Decker (Brett) of Charleston, S.C. and Dawn Zito of Palm Coast, Fla.

She was a loving and devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren: Kaela Zito-Manno (Leonardo), Nick Orientale, Danielle Peters (Aaron), Nicole Leto, Karley Leto, Aiden Decker, Genna Decker, Alexis McDonnell and Zander Posner. She was loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren: Roman and Domiano, Gavin and Jacob, Colten, Hayden and Peyton, and Zane. She is also survived by her nephew Joe Zito and several other nieces and nephews; and cousins Nancy Nierenberg and Abbie Greene.

The family will receive friends at James A. McAlister Funeral Home on Savannah Highway, Charleston, S.C. Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Liturgy of the Word will be held Thursday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. and rite of committal at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

