James F. McGreevy of Peconic passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. He was 53.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew from Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.