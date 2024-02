June McGinty, a former resident of Mattituck, died in Myerstown, Pa., on Feb. 18, 2024. She was 95.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Gerald (2017). There will be no public calling hours.