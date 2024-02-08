Mark Edward Hartge

Mark Hartge, born May 7, 1973 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 from multiple myeloma cancer at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. His body was donated to the Duke University Medical School.

Mark graduated from Southold High School in 1991 as a National Merit Scholar having perfect scores on the Math PSAT, SAT and the Math 1 and 2. He then went to MIT majoring in Mathematics. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Mark worked for JDA Software Company where he rose to be Director of Software Development.

Mark was predeceased by his father Gordon Keith Hartge, and is survived by his mother, Nancy; two brothers, Jeffrey (Tobi) and Scott (Elizabeth); a niece, Haley (Anthony); and three nephews, Walker, Russell and Robert.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Food Bank or the ASPCA.

A memorial service will be held in Boston, Mass.

