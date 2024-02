Steve Buchanan of Cutchogue died Feb. 7, 2024. He was 76.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck, officiated by Father Roger Joslin. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.