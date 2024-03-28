Car crashes into Greenport Drugs

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An 85-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into Greenport Drugs on Main Road Thursday, according to the Southold Police Department. The Greenport Village resident drove into the front of the building at 74825 Main Rd. near M&T Bank and opposite Riverhead Building Supply.

“She was the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle,” Captain Steve Grattan said in a phone interview after the accident. “She pulled up out front of the drug store and as she pulled up her foot got stuck on the gas. There was minor damage to the car and the glass doors on the building shattered.”

The car was still operable after the crash and was driven home by a family member. The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police, and was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation. No further injuries were reported.