East Marion resident Catherine (Kitty) Golisz died at her home March 10, 2024. She was 93.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, to Sarah (Siney) and John Lonergan, Mrs. Golisz lived on the East End for the past 64 years after immigrating to the U.S. on the Queen Mary II. She worked as a bank teller at the North Fork Bank (now Capital One) for many years.

Ms. Golisz is survived by her daughters: Eileen of Tampa, Fla., Maureen Caouette (Ralph) of Dunedin, Fla., Kathleen of New City, N.Y. and Noreen Myers (James) of Bellerose Village, N.Y.; her sister, Mary Lonergan in Dublin; three grandchildren: Emily Zak and Charlie and Sadie Myers; and her great-grandson, Weston Zak. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo; her sisters Margaret, Bridget, Carmel, Helen, Sarah and Bernadette; her brother Thomas; and her granddaughter Katie Hicks.

Mrs. Golisz was an active member of the East Marion Homemakers and the St. Agnes Rosary society. She was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport since moving to the East End. For years Kitty and her husband, Leo, could be found dancing at the Riverhead Moose Lodge on Saturday nights or traveling the U.S. and Europe. She practiced the Irish belief in hospitality (céad míle fáilte) and welcomed friends, family and her grandchildren’s friends to visit, share their lives, and enjoy some of her famous baked goods.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 14, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport on Friday, March 15. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to John’s Place at St. Agnes R.C. Church or Genesis Club, Wooster, Mass., genesisclub.org/donate.

