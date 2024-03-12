George Heman Van Schaick II, age 82, born and raised in Malone, N.Y., and longtime resident of Southold, passed away on Feb. 22, 2024.

At 18 years of age, George joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in Aviano, Italy, and Merignac, France. After leaving the Air Force, George worked for Grumman Aerospace for over 32 years, primarily building various iterations of the A-6 Intruder. He was well-liked and respected by his coworkers.

Retiring to his family homestead in upstate New York, George loved working on his cars and tractors, spoiling his dogs and spending time outdoors. He had a quick wit and a contagious, hearty laugh, a talent for telling stories and an incredible ability to recall personal and historical events.

George is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Van Schaick; his daughters, Terri Hockensmith (Tom) of St. Pete Beach, Fla., and Jinjer Degen (Doug) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; his brother, Thomas Van Schaick of Malone, N.Y.; his step-daughters, Rachel Toner (John) and Risé Donlon (Danny); 10 beloved grandchildren, James and Eleanor, Matthew and Benjamin, Paige, Mallory, Nicholas and Samantha, Mason and Maryn; and his niece and nephew, Jody Colgan and Gerrit Van Schaick and their families.

He is greatly missed by his family and dear friends.

