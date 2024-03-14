Germaine Brennan Vindigni of East Marion passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 88.

Born in Tangent, Alberta, Canda, she was raised on Staten Island and graduated from New Dorp High School. While both a student and employed by the Dean of Students at Wagner College, Germaine met her future husband Salvatore Vindigni, whom she married in June 1956. Following Sal’s two-year service in the U.S. Marine Corps, they moved to Greenport in 1958 and gradually relocated to East Marion in 1966 where they raised their four children: Dan, Sally, Frank and Joanie.

As their children started to attend school, Germaine returned to college to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from Southampton College in the early 1970s. She was subsequently employed by the Social Security Administration starting in 1978 and eventually promoted to supervisor, serving for the next 30 years in the Patchogue and Riverhead offices. Always seeking to improve herself, Germaine attended graduate school and earned her MBA from SUNY Stony Brook in the 1990s. Following retirement in 2008, Germaine remained active as a volunteer both at St. Agnes and in the community.

In addition to her children, Germaine is survived by grandchildren Tim and Matt Vindigni, and Katie and Sarah Miesner. She was predeceased by her husband Sal, grandson Bobby, and son-in-law Kenneth Miesner.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Saint Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at East Marion Cemetery where Germaine will be laid to rest with her husband Salvatore who passed in 2002.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Bobby’s Books at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First Street, Greenport, N.Y. 11944 or East End Hospice, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, N.Y. 11978-7048 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid post.