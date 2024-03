Harriet Vogel of Cutchogue passed away at home Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She was 89.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 1 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Gregory Sutterlin.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery where Harriet will be laid to rest with her late husband Carl W. Vogel.