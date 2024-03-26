John Fisher Jr.

John Galt Fisher Jr., lovingly called Jay, passed away peacefully in his home in Midland Park, N.J. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, after a long and courageous fight with cancer.

Jay was born to Frances Ridley Williams and John Galt Fisher on March 12, 1960. He is survived by his sister Nancy Gay Fisher and her husband, Frederick Endemann; by his sister Sandra Lee Fisher and her husband, Richard Gannon; and by his daughter Kate Fisher Sipala and her husband, Mike Sipala, and granddaughters, Juliana and Olivea Sipala; and by his daughter Megan Elizabeth Fisher.

Jay grew up on the North Fork of Long Island, spending his youth and adulthood sailing, loving boats, working with cars and listening to The Grateful Dead.

Jay is also survived by his loving partner, Denise Spell, and her family. And just as importantly as all the humans, Jay is survived by The Cat, a stray who surreptitiously entered Jay’s and Denise’s house one day and never left.

Denise and Jay met in 2017 and created a life of love and devotion from the moment their eyes connected until he took his last breath. Jay’s friends and family will miss him dearly and without end. And Cat will miss him most of all.

A viewing and memorial service to celebrate Jay’s life will be held on Friday, March 29, at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 5 p.m., and a brief service will begin at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

