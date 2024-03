Kathleen McAteer-Sheehan of Mattituck passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. She was 85 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.