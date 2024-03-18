Kevin Joseph Monahan passed away quietly on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at home surrounded by his family after fighting a 25-year battle with Agent Orange. He was 72.

He was the son of the late Charles and Doris (Burke) Monahan of Mattituck, leaving behind his wife Diane (Winiarz); sons Kevinbrian (Judy) of Newburgh, N.Y., and Donovan (Sasha) of Kauneonga Lake, N.Y.; brothers Charles (Sally) of South Carolina and Joseph (Diane) of Missouri and Michael and Lot of Mattituck; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Kevin graduated from Mattituck High School and joined the Navy of the USS San Jose in California. He returned home in 1975 as E5 Machinist Mate. Thereafter he married Diane and moved to Sullivan County to attend Sullivan County Community College-Culinary.

Over the years, Kevin worked in numerous hotels and restaurants. His specialties were soups and sauces. His last employment was as a chef and cook at the Center for Discovery.

Kevin loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, gardening and traveling. In his later years, Kevin and sons opened “Big Kev’s BBQ,” named after Kevin, in White Lake, N.Y.

He was a member of the VFW and Kansas City BBQ Society. We will always remember his cheery “Helloooo,” when answering the phone. So now we say a fond farewell.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the veterans or a charity of one’s choice is requested.

A memorial visitation was held at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home in Kauneonga Lake. on March 16. A funeral service was held at the funeral home with Father Ben Zirra. Interment followed at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home.

