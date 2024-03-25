Michael M. Sueiro died in hospice care at San Simeon in Greenport on March 22, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; son Michael; and daughter Bonnie Jean Whalen (Rob). He grew up in Whitestone, Queens and attended Bayside High School (1953). Mike received a degree in engineering from Hofstra University and a master’s degree in education from Adelphi University. As a member of the ROTC during his college years, Mike went on to join the Army Reserve in 1959, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel before receiving his honorable discharge in 1995.

After having worked for Potter, Reeves, Hazeltine and Gyrodyne, Mike worked for 28 years for the Three Village Central School district in both the North Country and Nassekeag buildings, teaching fifth and sixth grades. He retired from teaching in 1993.

A 55-plus-year member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, he was active in boater education courses, patrols, and participated in a number of rescues.

Mike was an able craftsman, oft to be found in his home wood shop, producing all manner of cabinets, tables, clocks and other assorted furniture.

An avid boater, Mike enjoyed spending summers with his family cruising the waters around Greenport and Shelter Island.

He was president of the Stirling Cove Board of directors and also sat on the board of the Cleaves Point property owners association.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warriors, U.S. Coast Guard, or the military organization of your choice.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

The funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Burial will follow Mass at Calverton National Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport is assisting the family.

