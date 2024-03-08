Richard Lesser of Cutchogue, formerly of Greenport, died March 4, 2024. He was 91.

Born in Manhattan March 30, 1932, he was the son of Arthur and Mary (Birmingham) Lesser. He graduated Taft High School and worked as an armed guard for Wells Fargo.

Mr. Lesser was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading.

Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, he is survived by his children Debra Kimmelman of Cutchogue and Michael Lesser of New Market, N.H; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be private and are entrusted to Costner-Heppner Funeral Home.