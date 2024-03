Russell R. Goldsmith Jr. of East Marion died Feb. 29, 2024. He was 81.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in Cutchogue. Burial will follow at East Marion Cemetery.