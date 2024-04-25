Constance M. “Connie” Moisa, lifelong Mattituck resident, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024. She was 99 years old.

Connie was born on June 7, 1924 in Greenport to Anna and Maurice Hansen. She was an only child. She was a stay at home mom and bookkeeper. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph; Connie is survived by her son Joseph Moisa Jr. (Catherine); grandchildren Heather Moisa, Casey Moisa, David Moisa and Joseph Moisa III; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family received friends on Monday, April 22 at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 23 at the funeral home.

Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

