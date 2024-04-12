David Allen Pultz, Greenport resident, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. He was 70 years old.

David was born on Dec. 29, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Shirley J. (nee Carroza) and Edward H. Pultz. He was one of five children. He graduated from Greenport High School in 1972. In his professional career he achieved his plumbing license in Texas, where he lived for many years. Upon his return to Greenport, he continued his plumbing career with Falkowski-Smith Plumbing.

David was an avid football fan and played on the Greenport varsity team as a defensive tackle. He loved animals, particularly his many dogs. He enjoyed helping the NFAWL to find many forever homes for the animals in their care. He also enjoyed rehabbing many various wildlife from raccoons to monkeys.

David was predeceased by his parents Edward and Shirley; brothers Greg Pultz and Edward (Wick) Pultz; wife Barbara (nee Joseph) Pultz; and infant son Joseph Pultz. David is survived by his sons Jonathan Pultz and David Pultz of Calif.; sisters Elizabeth Thompson of Mattituck and Jan Falkowski (Ron) of Southold; five grandchildren and sister-in-law Jane Hulse of Georgia.

A celebration of Life for David will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport. Memorial donations may be made to NFAWL.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

