In memory of Pamela Denise Champlin, born Dec. 20, 1958, departed March, 22, 2024.

Survived by her loving parents, Bill and Rosemary Hughes of Mattituck; her sister- and brother-in-law; her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a delightful collection of angels.

For the last two decades she has called Buffalo home and family has been a zealous Bills fan.

Pam made friends wherever she went and found peace in nature — wooded walks and ocean beaches. She was a consummate napper and avid reader.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone interested make a donation of a book to “The Little Library” nearest them. A private service will be held to honor her in Mattituck.

