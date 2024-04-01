Obituaries

Pamela Denise Champlin

By The Suffolk Times

In memory of Pamela Denise Champlin, born Dec. 20, 1958, departed March, 22, 2024.

Survived by her loving parents, Bill and Rosemary Hughes of Mattituck; her sister- and brother-in-law; her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a delightful collection of angels. 

For the last two decades she has called Buffalo home and family has been a zealous Bills fan. 

Pam made friends wherever she went and found peace in nature — wooded walks and ocean beaches. She was a consummate napper and avid reader.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone interested make a donation of a book to “The Little Library” nearest them. A private service will be held to honor her in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

Related Content