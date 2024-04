Ralph Joseph Corron of East Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. He was 91.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Gregory Sutterlin.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.