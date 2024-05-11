Blotter: Man banned from Orient Ferry

A Greenport man reported an identity theft incident to police April 30. The man said that around April 27, he received an invoice from PSEG stating that he owed the utility $4,268.33 in unpaid electric bills for a residence in Mastic Beach. The man told police he was unfamiliar with this address and that an unknown person must have opened the account with his information. He contacted PSEG to report the incident. PSEG requested a police report.

• Last Wednesday, an employee of Cross Sound Ferry in Orient reported a person being disrespectful to staff who left the parking lot traveling westbound. An officer located the driver, who said he became frustrated because staff gave him conflicting information on how to get onto a vessel. He was told he was no longer welcome at the ferry.

• A 69-year-old Southold man told police Friday that he experienced identity theft. He said he was contacted by a bank and told an unknown person attempted to open a credit card with his information and attempted to use approximately $6,000. He was also contacted by Zelle, who told the man that an unknown person attempted to open a Zelle account with his information and attempted to withdraw approximately $3,500. Both Goldman Sachs and Zelle have frozen the accounts in question and requested a police report. The man suffered no financial loss.

• On Friday, a 77-year-old Greenport woman reported to police that her identity had been stolen. She said her Bank of America account had been hacked and $4,000 was taken from her checking account. She said an unknown person attempted to purchase two iPhones and three Zelle transactions, totaling $3,500. The woman told police that Bank of America’s fraud department requested a police report.

• A Mattituck man told police Friday than an unknown man entered his residence and stole property. A man matching a provided description was located at a residence on Pacific Street in Mattituck. The male was identified as Maryn Arias Gregorio, 49, of Mattituck and was placed under arrest and transported to Southold Town Police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.