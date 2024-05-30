Daily Update: Affordable housing plan at odds with economic reality
Here are the headlines for May 30, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Affordable housing plan at odds with economic reality
Southold students salute local first responders with Heroes Day Celebration
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two top Riverhead administrators sign retirement agreements
Stepping out in style: Detective Edward Carey retires
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Let’s be healthy out there, Shelter Island
NORTHFORKER
Worth the Stop: Birding on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
How Juicy! The 8 best juice bar & smoothie shops in the Hamptons
