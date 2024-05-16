Daily Update: Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs
Here are the headlines for May 16, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs
North Fork Polar Bears wrap up season with record numbers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hubbard extends housing ban started by predecessor
Charter school expansion plan pivots to portables
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Brooklyn Ballet, high-end dive bar and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Don’t be a drag — here’s how to do a South Fork weekend in style
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
