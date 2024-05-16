Daily Update: Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs

Representatives of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services, Peconic Baykeeper, Group for the East End, Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and an industry representative presented at the “Septic Savvy Citizens” meeting at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, each looking to stem the leech of nitrogen into area waters with I/A systems. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for May 16, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Benefits of new septic systems impeded by costs

North Fork Polar Bears wrap up season with record numbers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hubbard extends housing ban started by predecessor

Charter school expansion plan pivots to portables

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Day in the Life: Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor Farm

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Brooklyn Ballet, high-end dive bar and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Don’t be a drag — here’s how to do a South Fork weekend in style

