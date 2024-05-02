Daily Update: BESS Task Force issues draft recommendations

BESS Task Force member Michael Macco expressing support for extending the BESS moratorium at Town Hall Tuesday (Nicholas Grasso photo.)

Here are the headlines for May 2, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

BESS Task Force issues draft recommendations

Boys baseball: Mattituck loses out in pitchers duel

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Longtime educator Kelly Freeborn announces run for Riverhead school board seat

Boys lacrosse: Blue Waves on pace for best record in lax program history

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Two Shelter Island public forums this Sunday on pressing issues

NORTHFORKER

Making the bait: How Larry Welcome spun a career out of wood

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Arie Pavlou’s spring pea and lettuce soup

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.