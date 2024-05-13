Daily Update: Claudio’s new parking app sparks debate on Facebook

A new parking app has sparked community debate. (Chris Francescani/Sunset Beach Films photo)

Here are the headlines for May 13, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Claudio’s new parking app sparks debate on Facebook

Meet Ceili, Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library’s therapy dog

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Last of the East End’s cobblers planning to close

School districts weigh in on the ‘Do No Harm’ Regents exam debate

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The new world of motherhood: Story and Shelter Island Reporter podcast

NORTHFORKER

Heroes and Horses: Calverton’s Warrior Ranch is a respite for equines and veterans alike

SOUTHFORKER

Garden of Glad: Find some inner peace, and maybe a little magic, at Madoo

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.