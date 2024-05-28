Daily Update: Local officials urge Albany to pass Chelsey’s Law, charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter

Here are the headlines for May 28, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Local officials urge Albany to pass Chelsey’s Law, charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter

Oysterponds Historical Society unveils 2024 Village House exhibitions

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials call for Chelsey’s Law, look to charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter

Expanded emergency department set to open at Peconic Bay Medical Center

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island sailing masters win Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s first tourney of season

NORTHFORKER

Under the sea: 5 local spots for seafood lovers on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Go Fish! Or just head to one of these 8 South Fork seafood markets

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

