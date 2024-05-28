Daily Update: Local officials urge Albany to pass Chelsey’s Law, charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter
Here are the headlines for May 28, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local officials urge Albany to pass Chelsey’s Law, charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter
Oysterponds Historical Society unveils 2024 Village House exhibitions
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Officials call for Chelsey’s Law, look to charge fentanyl dealers with manslaughter
Expanded emergency department set to open at Peconic Bay Medical Center
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island sailing masters win Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s first tourney of season
NORTHFORKER
Under the sea: 5 local spots for seafood lovers on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Go Fish! Or just head to one of these 8 South Fork seafood markets
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.