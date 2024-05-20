Daily Update: North Fork’s first Junteenth parade set for Greenport
Here are the headlines for May 20, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork’s first Juneteenth parade set for Greenport
School district voters guide: elections set for May 21
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New permanent sculpture shines in Grangebel Park
Weighing the cost versus the benefits of new septic systems
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Sylvester Manor charged with code violation: Says not guilty, and has applied for permit
NORTHFORKER
Roads Less Traveled: Discovering local history with North Fork Scavenger Hunts
SOUTHFORKER
Culture Club: Lived in at LongHouse — An integration of art, design and nature
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
