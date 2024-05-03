Dorothy “Dolly” Cuff Granneman, 94, of Essex, Conn., passed away peacefully on March 29, 2024.

Born on March 21, 1930, in Hempstead, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas J. Cuff and Loretta McNamara Cuff. She was born in Hempstead, N.Y., and grew up in Garden City, N.Y. and spent 12 summers at Camp St. Joseph in St. Joseph, N.Y. Dorothy graduated from Marymount Academy in 1948, and went on to graduate from Adelphi University in 1953. In her time at Adelphi, she was active in the Delta Gamma sorority and was also selected to be published in the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, having been an exemplary student and wise beyond her years.

On June 20, 1953, Dorothy married the love of her life, her late husband, William E. Granneman. Dorothy and Bill spent 37 long, happy years together, creating a home and raising a family. They raised their children in Jericho, N.Y., Garden City, N.Y., and owned a home in Laurel for 27 years. In between raising her children, Dorothy obtained her masters degree from Adelphi University. Shortly after Bill’s passing, she moved to Fox Hill Village in Westwood, Mass. where she started going by the name “Dolly.” In 2011 she “retired” and moved to Essex Meadows in Essex, Conn.

Throughout her life Dolly was always trying new things, she traveled immensely, and her hobbies were endless. From being a handywoman, and woodworker, to participating in voice and recorder lessons, which she began just a few months before her passing. Dolly was always looking for something new to challenge herself. She enjoyed studying various topics including religion and languages. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. She took interest in sports cards with her grandchildren, loved solving puzzles and brain teasers, story writing and meeting her great-grandchildren at “Lilly White’s.” Dolly was always making people smile with her spirited outfits, which sometimes included bells and horns. Above all else, she found her joy in spending time with her friends and family, those she held closest in her heart.

As well as her parents and husband, Dolly is predeceased by her siblings: Eileen Cuff Murphy, Elizabeth Cuff Dalzell, Mary Cuff Dittrich, William A. Cuff, Jane Cuff Reynolds, Thomas J. Cuff Jr. and Ann Cuff Henry. Also, her son-in-law Francis J. Walsh Jr.

Dolly will be greatly missed by her children, Barbara G. Walsh, of Old Saybrook, Conn. and William K. Granneman (Patricia W. Granneman) of Califon, N.J. and Cutchogue, N.Y. She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Kaleena W. Furrow (Albert L. Furrow), Christa W. Maynard, and William J. Granneman (Colleen S. Granneman). She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren: Lyla B. and Gatsby F. Maynard, Cutter W. and Raya F. Furrow, Emily A. and William M. Granneman.

There was a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck, Friday, April 19.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dolly’s name to any organization of your choosing.

