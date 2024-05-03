Ernestine Marie Sells Roye of Greenport died April 29, 2024. She was 98.

Born in Greenport June 21, 1925, she was the daughter of Irene Towe Sells and Leon Cuffee Sells. The youngest in the family of six children, her siblings were Ira Sells, Rose Rhetta, Leon Sells Jr., Irene King, and Reginald Sells. Ernestine attended the public school in Greenport, and following high school graduation, received BA and MSW degrees from Howard University in Washington, DC.

On Dec. 24, 1949 Ernestine was married to Wendell James Roye who passed away on Dec. 12, 2010. From this union was born their son Winston James Roye. For several years Ernestine worked as a social worker in social agencies in New York City.

She enjoyed traveling and visited several countries. She was especially interested in helping adults learn to read and write and volunteered as a literacy teacher and teacher of English as a second language. Ernestine moved to East Hampton, following her retirement and later to Peconic Landing in Greenport. Survivors are her son Winston, and nephew Jude King and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial will follow the visitation at Sterling Cemetery.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.