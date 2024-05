Helen Vito of Mattituck passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024. She was 89.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Entombment will take place Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.