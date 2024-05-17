John George Scheffler Jr. of Southold, and former longtime resident of Copiague, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024. He was 57 years old.

John was born on April 25, 1967 in Hampton Bays to Elizabeth J. (née Albin) and John G. Scheffler. He was one of five children. During his professional career, John worked as an auto mechanic. After he worked as a bus monitor for Sunrise Coach School Bus Company in Greenport.

John is survived by his siblings Patty, Richie, Lisa and Michael; many nephews and nieces; and many cousins throughout the country.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.