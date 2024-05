Joseph Barszczewski of Greenport died May 29, 2024. He was 86.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. with firematic service at 6:30 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greeenport. A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church and will be followed by burial.