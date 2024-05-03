Karen Louise Berryman of Hoboken, N.J., and formerly of Southold, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024. She was 71.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Free Library would be appreciated. Envelopes will

be available at the funeral home