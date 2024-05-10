Kurt B. Kosavich of East Marion, formerly of Carle Place, died May 8, 2024. He was 77.

Born Oct. 20, 1946 he was the son of Ben and Charlotte Edwards Kosavich. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He married his wife Trudy April 28, 1973.

Mr. Kosavich served in the U.S. Army more than three years, rising to the rank of first lieutenant. He worked at the Nassau County Department of Health for 28 years.

Family said he enjoyed boating and fishing, keeping his boat docked at Goldsmith’s for 20 years. He also enjoyed bird watching, reading and trains.

Mr. Kosavich is survived by his sons Rich and Rob, both of Westbury; and his beloved dog, Molly.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A burial service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at East Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for North Fork Animal Shelter or Long Island Cares.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home is assisting the family.