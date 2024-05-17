Lillian Norklun, age 87 of Medora, Ind. passed away on May 11, 2024.

Lillian (Lattero) Norklun, “Chop” was born March 12, 1937 in the Bronx, then moved to Greenport at 14 years old. She was the loving daughter of Dominick and Lila (Santiago) Lattero. After attending Greenport High School (class of 1954) she worked at Claudio’s Restaurant and Williams Beauty Shop. In 1960, she married Ross Norklun of Orient and together they had four children: Ron, Jeannette, Leslie and Eric.

Following her separation from Ross, Lillian moved to Florida. Once settling in her new state, she worked her way to dining room manager of a local restaurant. Lillian later retired from the hospitality industry to care for her ailing mother. She would later move to Medora, Ind. to be near her son Eric and his family. She was an active member of the Medora Senior Citizens Center and served on the Board of Friends of the Medora Covered Bridge for many years.

Lillian was of the Catholic faith and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her son Ronald Norklun and is survived by her children: Jeannette Norklun of Casselberry, Fla., Leslie (Christopher) Mason of Roanoke, Va., and Eric (Lori) Norklun of Medora, Ind.; along with eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Medora Covered Bridge, Medora Indiana in Lillian’s honor. Friends of the Medora Covered Bridge and Area ( FMCBA), PO Box 132, Medora, IN, 47260.

