Louisa F. Panagopoulos of East Marion died May 10, 2024, at the age of 96.

The family will receive visitors from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Dormition of Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. Father Constantine Lazarakis will officiate.

Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 or to East End Threshold Singers at Threshold Choir, P.O. Box 8496, Santa Rosa, CA 95407.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.