Mark Emerson, a bright and vibrant personality, passed away of natural causes 12 weeks after his 95th birthday May 2, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1929 in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the son of Alfred and Mary (Trudelle) Emerson. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers: John Emerson, Paul Emerson and Hugh Emerson; and his first wife Elinor (Mason) Emerson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Timmons) Emerson and by many nieces and nephews and grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

He was an Army veteran and served in the Occupation of Korea 1946-1948. Upon return, Mark attended the University of Wisconsin for undergraduate and graduate degrees in Geology and an MBA at Washington University in St. Louis.

Mark started his career as an exploration geologist with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission followed by mineral exploration in the Midwest, then many years with Newmont Mining as a mineral economist after several years at the Battelle Memorial Institute. He was a long-standing member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and in 2019 was the recipient of the Distinguished Member Award for his pioneering in the field of mineral economics.

Mark spent much of his life living in Manhattan and he was a gifted restorer of two separate New York brownstones. These brownstones were restored with great insight and elegance.

Mark loved the outdoors especially birding, attending and listening to musical performance ranging from Broadway plays to the opera, and gave his family and friends great enjoyment when they were lucky enough to be with him.

Services are pending at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

